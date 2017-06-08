Nico Tortorella has opened up about embracing his bisexuality.

The actor, who’s currently starring alongside Hilary Duff in the critically acclaimed TV series Younger, came out as sexually fluid last year, before explaining that he considers himself to be bisexual.

In an interview with PrideSource, the star explained why in a world where so many people dislike the idea of being labelled, he’s happy to label himself.

“I really like the term bisexual, and I fall somewhere under the umbrella that is bisexuality. I use the word bisexual because people have fought for so long for this word and the fact that it even exists in part of the LGBTI-etcetera is just a beautiful thing, and I’m not gonna be the person to take, like, fluidity or emotional fluidity or pansexual.

“I’m comfortable somewhere under the bisexual label, and I’m proud of it.”

Nico’s starred in the likes of Scream 4, The Following and Make It Or Break It during his career, but he’s yet to strip off for a role. But fear not, because the actor has revealed that it might happen sooner than fans think.

“I’m gonna get naked at some point, I promise,” he teased.