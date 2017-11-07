Harry Dreyfuss alleges Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him in-front of his father at the age of 18

Harry Dreyfuss, the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, has accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him at the age of 18.

In an essay for Buzzfeed, Harry claims the 58-year-old actor groped him in front of his father, who failed to see what was happening.

Dreyfuss revealed he met Spacey in 2008, when his father was acting in a play at the Old Vic theatre in London and Spacey served as artistic director.

The actor claims he enjoyed attention from the older men he admired and claims that when he met Spacey for the first time, “my young-man-perpetually-seeking-father-figures heart melted.”

In the essay, Dreyfuss recalled thinking “you’re so nice” as Spacey, his father and the other actors began rehearsing. A few days later, Harry’s father made an appointment to meet Spacey at his apartment to run lines, and Dreyfuss joined them “excited to get to spend some time with my newest and most famous male authority figure.”

When the three of them began reading the script in the actor’s living room, Harry’s father sat in a big chair on the side of the room while Spacey and Dreyfuss shared the sofa.

Dreyfuss recalls how Spacey was sitting extremely close to him and after a few minutes of running lines, Spacey allegedly placed his hand on Harry’s thigh. Dreyfuss then attempted to move away from Spacey but the actor followed him, repeatedly placing his hand on his thigh before groping his crotch.

Dreyfuss silently shook his head, asking Spacey to stop without alerting his father, who “still had his eyes glued to the page”, rather than what was happening.

“I thought I was protecting everyone. I was protecting my dad’s career. I was protecting Kevin, who my dad surely would have tried to punch. I was protecting myself, because I thought one day I’d work with this man.”

He adds that Spacey had no reaction, kept his hand on Dreyfuss’ crotch and they continued reading.

In the essay, Harry explains how he doesn’t remember how the night ended. He states he only told his father four or five years after the incident and, as a student, would joke about the incident as a way of “defanging the whole thing.”

However, Dreyfuss was inspired to write the essay following the recent allegations made against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp, filmmaker Tony Montana and eight former and current crew members on House of Cards.

Spacey has since been fired from Netflix and his representatives revealed in a statement last week that the actor is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”