Adam Garcia isn’t afraid to bare all for a role if required.

The 44-year-old, who’s best known for his role in iconic 2000s film Coyote Ugly, is preparing to star in late writer Kevin Elyot’s final play, Twilight Song.

The hunky actor has racked up a number of gay roles throughout his career, such indie flick Threesome and Daniel Evans’ lover in Where Do We Live, takes on his mostly challenging role yet in Twilight.

“I’m a big fan of Kevin’s work,” he tells Attitude, before going on to add that he’d happily strip naked if he was asked to star in a production of the writer’s iconic play, My Night With Reg.

“There’s a thing where I have to come in from working in from the garden on a very hot day so there’s the idea that I could be dirty, sweaty and topless. That’s just to get bums on seats!”

But it’s not like fans would be surprised to see him in the buff, because Garcia’s never been shy about taking off his clothes.

Talking about his part in Where Do We Live, he explains: “I was either in my underwear or giving stage blow-jobs to Daniel Evans!”

Twilight song is playing at the Park Theatre in London until August 12th.

