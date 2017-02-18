Adam Lambert’s been busy performing with Queen as the band’s new frontman.

However the American Idol star has taken time away from his hectic schedule to appear on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live where he addressed the rumours that he and British singer Sam Smith dated.

Speculation that the pair have been dating heated up after the pair looked cosy while posing for a selfie in the back of a rickshaw in London.

Both singers have remained quiet on the matter, until now.

When asked by a caller if there was any truth to the dating rumour, Lambert came clean.

“I love that rumour actually because the minute I heard it I texted him, I was like ‘So?'” Lambert joked to Cohen.

“He’s such a nice guy, he’s funny and… no. There’s no romantic rumour.”

He then recalled the night in London where the pair were stuffed into the back of a rickshaw, spurring the dating rumours.

“We did ride a rickshaw in London from one club to another, wasted, at three in the morning. So, there was a lot of bonding.”

Lambert recently challenged James Corden to a musical Queen battle after reassuring Queen fans that he isn’t “replacing” the band’s original lead singer, Freddie Mercury.

Watch the moment below:

H/t: Gay Star News

