Adam Lambert has unveiled his first new solo music in almost two years in the form of brand new single ‘Two Fux’ – a song about not giving, well, just that.

Produced by Mzwetwo and Big Taste, the defiant pop anthem is the first indicator of where the Queen frontman’s own solo sound is headed following the release of third studio album The Original High, which hit the UK Top 10 back in 2015.

The 35-year-old – who is currently touring North America with Queen and is set to take the show to Europe this autumn – tells OUT that ‘Two Fux’ is a good indication of where he’s at in his life right now.

“I’ve been writing a lot in the past about chasing the original high—I was longing for something that was out of reach,” Adam explains.

“And now with this project, I’m at a place in my life where I’m like, “You know what, no—I’m cool.” I’m just going to do my shit and not really make any apologies for it—not really try to be such a people pleaser.

“I think everyone has these upswings and downswings in their life where they’re trying to figure out where they’re at, and right now I’m at a place of feeling a lot more self-assured.”

Check out the lyric video for ‘Two Fux’ below:

