Adam Lambert might be known for his fierce androgynous style, but US singer has revealed that he faced pressure from music industry execs to tone down his image early in his career.

The Queen frontman, who was propelled to global stardom after finishing in second place on American Idol in 2009, says label bosses insisted on releasing a second version of his debut album ‘For Your Entertainment’ after retailers took issue with its genderfluid cover art.

The original cover for the album, released in November 2009 just months after Lambert’s Idol appearance, turned heads as the singer sported multicoloured make-up with long blue hair and a gloved hand placed delicately over his cheek.

However, bosses decided to released a second, toned down version of the album featuring the singer with black hair, black make-up, and covering much of his face with his hand after retailers reportedly felt “uncomfortable” with the original.

Celebrating the eight anniversary of the record’s release last week (November 23), Lambert shared images of both versions of the artwork on Instagram, pointing out that though the record was released less than a decade ago, it was a “much different” climate for mainstream LGBT artists.

“8 year Anniversary of my first official album For Your Entertainment ! I was feelin my gender fluid (and fully photoshopped) glam rock fantasy,” the 35-year-old wrote.

“The powers that be released a second cover for retailers who felt ‘uncomfortable’ w the original. (Even though i was still fully painted).”

The former Attitude cover star continued: “Hahha seems so funny now…. but just 8 yrs ago it was a much different climate.”

In a separate interview, Lambert celebrated how far society has come in just a few short years when it comes to celebrating gender-fluidity.

He told the Express and Star: “Look at all the gender fluidity stuff that’s become the conservation right now. The kids coming up right now are less hung up on stereotypical gender roles.

“It’s funny, because I look at kids rocking some nail polish or a little glitter and I’m like, ‘Do you guys think this is new? I’ve been doing this for years.'”

More stories:

Glee star arrested on domestic battery charges

Gay couple get engaged at Little Mix concert – WATCH