Adele got a surprise during her show in Melbourne, Australia after inviting a fan on stage with her – only for him to propose to his boyfriend moments later.

The Grammy-winning singer invited two audience members on stage during her final performance in the Australian leg of her world tour at the Etihad stadium last night, when Chris decided it would be the perfect moment to pop the question to his partner Wade.

The supportive crowd lapped up the public declaration of love, and after Wade accepted a shocked Adele congratulated told the couple, telling them: “I actually had no idea that was going to happen – I thought you were gonna knock him off the stage!”

There was a surprise proposal on stage at @adele’s final Oz show tonight! 🎉💕 #Adele #adeleaustralia #adelemelbourne #etihadstadium #ticketmasterau A post shared by Ticketmaster Australia (@ticketmasterau) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

Wade told BBC News: “It just kind of blacked out and all I could see was Chris and Adele standing there. To share the stage with her, if only for five minutes, is really incredible. We’re very much in her debt.”

The couple might have a while to wait until they can legally tie the know in their home country however, equal marriage has still not been legalised in Australia.

Adele has repeatedly shown her support for the LGBT community during her current world tour, performing with a rainbow flag as she dedicated a song to the victim’s of last year’s Orlando massacre , giving two dads the ultimate family photo, and even meeting her drag queen doppelganger.

The ‘Someone Like You’ singer, whose third studio album 25 won ‘Album of the Year’ at last month’s Grammy Awards, will wrap up her current world tour with four shows at London’s Wembley Stadium in June and July.

