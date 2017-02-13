Awards Season with Attitude, sponsored by discoverlosangeles.com.

Adele swears and restartes her tribute to George Michael live at the Grammy awards because she of sound problems.

It was a big night for the British superstar who took home a total of 5 Grammys.

The All I Ask singer wanted her tribute to the late George Michael to be perfect. When her slowed down version of Fastlove started to go wrong, she cursed on live TV, in true Adele fashion and demanded to start over.

Adele’s tribute to George Michael at the #GRAMMYs 2017. pic.twitter.com/uDHL4wDyqf — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017

“I’m sorry for swearing and and I’m sorry for starting again,” Adele said. “I can’t mess this up for him. I’m sorry, I can’t”. The crowd, however, were not disheartened.

Despite the slight slip-up, by the end of the emotional performance, she received a standing ovation.

After the tribute, the stars came out to congratulate Adele on her “real” performance of the George Michael song:

Beyonce killed me Adele gave me life I’m confused — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017

#Adele taught us a all a great lesson just now. If it’s not right? START OVER AND NAIL IT! And she did. Love you, girl. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 13, 2017

Wow. @Adele just had the most real moment of the entire #Grammys thus far. George Michael would be proud. — Shangela (@itsSHANGELA) February 13, 2017

Brava @Adele for being real and and beautiful, powerful singer offering a gorgeous opening and powerful tribute to @GeorgeMichael — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) February 13, 2017

