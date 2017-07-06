Things are getting quite colourful here at Attitude HQ on the eve of Pride, so it’s no surprise we’ve taken a fancy to Adidas Originals’ new collection.

This month, Adidas Originals will release four exclusive styles to celebrate Pride and to continue their support for the Rainbow Laces charity.

Celebrating the spirit of creators, doers and people who over-come adversity, re-imagined and wrote their own stories – Adidas Originals has updated the classic EQT, Superstar; while both Adidas Running and Adidas Basketball have updated the Ultra BOOST and Crazy Explosive Low silhouette with a brand new tertiary palette. Taking inspiration from the evolving LGBT community – Adidas looks to grow beyond the rainbow and its primary and secondary colourways with a tertiary palette that is representative of the inclusivity of the many identities that make us bold and vibrant.

The Rainbow Lace charity commits to making sport everyone’s game by promoting equality for lesbian, gay, bi and trans fans and players in sport, whilst also raising awareness of the problem of homophobia, biphobia and transphobia – building support for LGBT equality in all sports, at all levels.





