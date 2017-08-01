A cute animated short about a gay school boy has gone viral.

In the four-minute film, a closeted boy runs the risk of being outed by his own heart after it pops out of his chest to chase down the boy of his dreams.

Produced at Ringling College of Art and Design by Beth David and Esteban Bravo, the creators told HuffPost that they wanted to help people understand what it’s like to be a closeted teenager struggling with new feelings.

“Hopefully, it’ll resonate with those who identify with this character – and for those who don’t, we hope they’ll gain an understanding for people who go through this experience.”

Free from any dialogue, the film lets audiences decide for themselves what’s going on through the power of simple, but beautiful storytelling.

Watch the film in full below: