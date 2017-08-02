Adore Delano is back – and she sounds a little different.

After finishing as runner up in the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Adore became the first of the show’s queens to enjoy mainstream success with her musical output. Her single ‘DTF’ reached #3 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart, going on to release albums Till Death Do Us Party and After Party.

Last year Adore took some time away from the spotlight to focus on her music, which promises a different sound to the dance-pop of her previous releases.

Now she’s back with a bang. Yesterday Adore dropped the video for ‘Negative Nancy’, the first single from her third studio album. The song is a hard-rock Adore that we’ve only seen glimpses of before. Her vocals have a harder edge and there’s even some screaming in there. It’s an unapologetic guitar-drenched rollercoaster ride in a raunch-and-roll wonderland with tinges of Marilyn Manson, Nirvana and Courtney Love.

The video for the track features Adore as an unruly baseball player, disobeying her coach and strutting round the locker room in skimpy underwear – proving she’s a contender for the androgynous queen of pop.

“This album will hopefully show everyone that life is not limited,” Adore says of her new sound. “I’m finally doing the music I’ve been dying to perform. Me siento muy…excited!”

Adore’s third album Whatever is out on August 21.

Watch the video for ‘Negative Nancy’ below:

