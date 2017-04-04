Airbnb have launched a campaign to support marriage equality in Australia.

The company, in conjunction with the Equality Campaign, has launched the Until We All Belong campaign. The campaign encourages Australians to wear a black ring until equal marriage comes to the country.

The rings, designed by Marc Newson, have a section missing to symbolise the gap in the law that prevents couples of the same sex from marrying.

Airbnb have released a series of videos in which ordinary people talk about what marriage equality means to them.



Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, said: “Openness and belonging are at the heart of Airbnb,

“This is an opportunity for people to show their support for marriage equality—not just those within the LGBTI community, but for anyone to make their support for a brother, sister, parent, friend of loved one known.”

Equality Campaign Executive Director Tiernan Brady said: “Two thirds of the nation as well as a majority of politicians want every Australian to be able to marry the person they love in the country they love,”

“It is wonderful to have so many businesses creating this campaign. They do so because they know that equality and fairness is good for their employees, their customers and for all Australians.”

Airbnb have put a focus on LGBT+ acceptance with their #HostWithPride campaign. However, there have still been instances of discrimination by hosts on the room rental service. Last summer a woman was turned down by an host for being transgender.

