Actor Alan Cumming, who is set to star in upcoming gay drama After Louie, has claimed some young gay men don’t “care” about the AIDS crisis.

Speaking to the Guardian, Cumming said: “I know so many older gay men who are like: ‘You don’t know what the AIDS crisis was like,’ but I also know a lot of young gay guys who are like: ‘Who cares?'”

When asked what he thinks of the discussion, Cumming said: “I can see it from both sides.”

“I can understand why younger people can feel slightly patronised by older people who lived through it.”

“But at the same time, I can also understand the bewilderment and despair that people from an older generation went through. I know people who went through all that, who are like: ‘Isn’t it amazing that these kids don’t have to worry like we did?'”

“It’s a very nuanced argument. What I love about the film is that both characters learn and grow, and realise that maybe they were a little too didactic in their respective corners.”

Cumming’s new film addresses the generation gap between older and younger gay men as well as the differences they face.

You can read Cumming’s full interview over at the Guardian.

