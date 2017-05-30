It’s one of the biggest-selling albums of the ’90s, and now a musical based on the songs of Alanis Morrissette’s era-defining Jagged Little Pill album is set to breathe new life into the classic alt-rock record.

First announced way back in 2013, the production featuring songs from Jagged Little Pill will debut in May 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, producers have confirmed.

According to a press release, the musical’s storyline will revolve around “a modern and multigenerational family and their complex dynamics, touching on issues of gender identity and race”.

Released in 1995, Morrissette’s third studio album Jagged Little Pill went on to sell over 33 million copies worldwide, propelling the Canadian singer to international superstardom. It would go on to win five Grammy Awards out of nine nominations, including Album of the Year.

As well as hits from the album including ‘Ironic’, ‘Hand in My Pocket and ‘You Oughta Know’ the musical will also feature other melodies from Morrissette’s extensive back catalogue.

The show will be directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus and was created by Juno writer Diablo Cody in close consultation with Morrissette herself, who described the team working on the production as her “musical theater dream come true”.

In a statement, the 42-year-old singer said: “The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent.

“Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul’s marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom, and complexity.”

Paulus added: “Jagged Little Pill defined a generation and yet the raw, emotional honesty of Alanis’s songs feels more needed now than ever.

“I am thrilled to be collaborating with Alanis and Diablo to unlock the theatrical power of this album.”

