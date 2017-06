Broadway Bares finally returned over the weekend.

This year, the much-loved show that benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, was themed around “Strip U”.

The wildly popular burlesque benefit explored collage life in all its naked glory at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom, and the audience couldn’t get enough. So much so, that the show ended up raising well over a million dollars.

Check out the best bits below:



Watch all the highlights below: