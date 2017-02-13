Awards Season with Attitude, sponsored by discoverlosangeles.com.

In a flash the Grammy Awards are over.

Adele stole the show last night winning a total for 5 Grammys – even if she reluctantly accepted some of them. Chance the Rapper did well by winning three, including Best new artist.

Don’t worry if you missed the show, you can catch up by reading our live blog of the whole ceremony.

In the meantime, here’s a list of all the winners:

Album of the year: 25 – Adele

Record of the year: Hello – Adele

Song of the year: Hello – Adele

Best rap album: Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book

Best urban contemporary album: Beyonce – Lemonade

Best country solo performance: My Church – Maren Morris

Best rock song: Blackstar – David Bowie

Best pop duo/group performance: Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots

Best new artist: Chance the Rapper

Best pop vocal album: Adele – 25

Best pop solo performance: Hello – Adele

Best R&B song: Solange – Cranes In the Sky

Best rap performance: Chance The Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – No Problem

Best rap/sung performance: Drake – Hotline Bling

Best R&B album: Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live

Best rap song: Drake – Hotline Bling

Best metal performance: Megadeth – Dystopia

Best rock performance: David Bowie – Blackstar

Best dance recording: The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down

Best dance/electronic album: Skin – Flume

Best music video: Beyonce – Formation

Best country song: Humble and Kind – Tim McGraw

Best country duo/group performance: Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton – Jolene

Awards Season with Attitude, sponsored by discoverlosangeles.com.