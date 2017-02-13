Awards Season with Attitude, sponsored by discoverlosangeles.com.
In a flash the Grammy Awards are over.
Adele stole the show last night winning a total for 5 Grammys – even if she reluctantly accepted some of them. Chance the Rapper did well by winning three, including Best new artist.
Don’t worry if you missed the show, you can catch up by reading our live blog of the whole ceremony.
In the meantime, here’s a list of all the winners:
Album of the year: 25 – Adele
Record of the year: Hello – Adele
Song of the year: Hello – Adele
Best rap album: Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book
Best urban contemporary album: Beyonce – Lemonade
Best country solo performance: My Church – Maren Morris
Best rock song: Blackstar – David Bowie
Best pop duo/group performance: Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots
Best new artist: Chance the Rapper
Best pop vocal album: Adele – 25
Best pop solo performance: Hello – Adele
Best R&B song: Solange – Cranes In the Sky
Best rap performance: Chance The Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – No Problem
Best rap/sung performance: Drake – Hotline Bling
Best R&B album: Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live
Best rap song: Drake – Hotline Bling
Best metal performance: Megadeth – Dystopia
Best rock performance: David Bowie – Blackstar
Best dance recording: The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down
Best dance/electronic album: Skin – Flume
Best music video: Beyonce – Formation
Best country song: Humble and Kind – Tim McGraw
Best country duo/group performance: Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton – Jolene
Awards Season with Attitude, sponsored by discoverlosangeles.com.