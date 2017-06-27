LGBT+ pupils are still at risk in Britain’s schools, despite a decrease in anti-LGBT+ bullying, a report has found.

The research, found in the Stonewall School Report 2017 and conducted in partnership with the Centre for Family Research at the University of Cambridge, found that 45% of LGBT+ pupils in Britain’s schools are bullied for being LGBT+. This figure is down from 55% in 2012.

Instances of homophobic language also decreased. 52% of LGBT+ people admit to hearing homophobic slurs ‘frequently’ or ‘often’ at school, down from 68% in 2012. Schools appear to be improving the way they deal with anti-LGBT+ bullying. Seven in ten LGBT+ young people reported that their school says that homophobic and biphobic bullying is wrong, up from half in 2012 and just a quarter in 2007.

Ella, 17, from Scotland, was one of the young people who took part in the report She said: “Being part of the LGBT community has meant so much to me in the past few years. Through events like Pride, LGBT youth groups and workshops I have met wonderful people who all celebrate and accept each other.”

However, there is still far to go in protecting LGBT+ young people. Rates of poor mental health are alarmingly high among LGBT+ young people: more than four in five trans young people (84%) have self-harmed, as have three in five lesbian, gay and bi young people who aren’t trans (61%).

More than two in five trans young people (45%) have attempted to take their own life, and one in five lesbian, gay and bi students who aren’t trans (22%) have attempted suicide.

Almost one in ten trans pupils are subjected to death threats at school, and two in five LGBT young people have been the target of anti-LGBT abuse online. Amy, 18, said: “I started getting death threats online after I came out. I told my head of year, but they just told me to come off the Internet. It carried on for years.”

The report surveyed more than 3,700 lesbian, gay, bi and trans young people aged 11-19.

Ruth Hunt, Chief Executive, Stonewall said: “Stonewall has worked alongside governments and schools over the last decade to combat anti-LGBT bullying and create inclusive learning environments for young people.

“Our school years are one of the most formative periods of our lives, and we owe it to young LGBT people to ensure they don’t face discrimination or bullying because of who they are, but are supported to flourish and achieve.

“While our new School Report shows an improved experience for pupils in many ways, it also needs to act as a wake-up call for schools, government and politicians on just how far we still have to go.

“Almost half of LGBT young people are still bullied at school for being LGBT, and only one in five LGBT pupils have learned about safe sex in relation to same-sex relationships. This must be urgently addressed.

“Now that compulsory Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) is set to become a reality in England, it’s vital that the government’s guidance ensures that these lessons are always inclusive of LGBT issues and same-sex relationships.

“This will not just provide LGBT students with the essential resources and information needed to make safe, informed decisions as they grow up, but will also help create an inclusive and respectful learning environment.

“Our report shows that schools are increasingly willing to address LGBT issues within the classroom. 40 per cent of LGBT young people today say they have never been taught about LGBT issues at school – a sobering statistic, but one showing progress from 2012 when 53 per cent reported the same.”

