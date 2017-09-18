Pop duo Aly & AJ are officially back.

The talented pair returned earlier this month with their comeback single Take Me, and now the girls have unveiled the track’s accompanying music video.

The throwback 70s-style video sees the girls channelling their inner vampires as they take their pick of men and women to take a bite out of.

Take Me marks the bands’s first release from their upcoming EP, Ten Years. It’s their first proper taste of new music since 2007’s Insomniatic, which featured one of the most underrated pop songs of the past decade – Potential Breakup Song.

There other recognisable tracks include the likes of Like Whoa and Chemicals React. Basically, they had a bunch of pops and were criminally underrated, so it’s time ya’ll started appreciating them now.

Watch the video below: