The second season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series American Crime Story has finally received an premiere date.

The show, subtitled The Assassination of Gianni Versace, will premiere in January 2018 in the US and tells the story of the death of fashion designer Gianni Versace who was murdered on the steps of his Miami mansion in 1997.

However, a premiere date wasn’t the only thing fans were treated with yesterday (November 1) as FX released a brand new trailer for the show, which features a half-naked Darren Criss.

The trailer sees Criss as murderer Andrew Cunanan creeping up on Versace, played by Edgar Ramirez, as he lounges by the pool.

The show also stars Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace and Ricky Martin as Versace’s partner, Antonio D’Amico.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace is set to feature Ricky Martin’s first ever on-screen sex scene.

Talking about filming the scene, the ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ singer said: “The exhibitionism kicked in for a moment and all of a sudden I was naked in bed in front of 20 people from the crew and another actor I met that same day.”

You can watch the new trailer below:



More stories:

Daily Mail uses transgender man’s picture without permission in hateful anti-trans article

‘There was a time we could forgive Kevin Spacey for his silence – now he has betrayed us all’