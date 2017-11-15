FX have released a full-length trailer for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

The second season of Ryan Murphy’s true-crime anthology series will tell the story of Gianni Versace, who was brutally murdered by serial killer Andrew Cunanan on the steps of his Miami home in the late 1990s.

The brand new trailer gives us a glimpse of Edgar Ramirez as the famed fashion designer and former Glee star Darren Criss as the troubled killer Andrew.

The trailer also features a chilling voice-over by Criss, whose character can be heard telling the late Versace: “You’re not better than me. We’re the same. The only difference is you got lucky.”

The Assassination of Gianni Versace will also star Ricky Martin as Gianni’s boyfriend Antonio D’Amico and Penelope Cruz in her first ever TV role as Donatella Versace.

The show is set to premiere Stateside January 2018. While there’s no news on a UK air date, it’s expected to air on BBC Two early in the new year.

