An upcoming episode of American Gods will feature a gay sex scene hailed as the “hottest and most pornographic” ever on television.

American Gods stars Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, an ex-convict who returns from prison and begins to work for the mysterious Mr Wednesday and is dragged into a war between old and new gods. Ian McShane stars as Mr Wednesday (who is actually Norse god Odin) and Gillian Anderson portrays one of the new gods, Media.

The TV series, based on the best-selling fantasy novel by Neil Gaiman, is currently airing on Starz in the US and Amazon Prime here in the UK.

The series’ third episode will feature an encounter between jinn, an ifrit (a winged fire god in Islamic mythology), posing as a New York taxi driver and Salim, a recent immigrant to the US. The two characters meet in jinn’s taxi before going to a hotel to have sex.

Bryan Fuller, the series’ executive producer noted that he included the scene in the adaptation because it is “one of the most memorable, touching romantic chapters of the novel.

“And so, we took great care and were very deliberate in how we brought that to life so it reflected the romance of the novel,” Fuller, who also created the critically acclaimed Hannibal series, added.

“We also added a few notions about a particular gay experience, coming from a man who originates from a country where you can be thrown off a rooftop for being gay.”

Matt Brennan, TV editor of Paste magazine tweeted that the episode features the “hottest gay sex scene … maybe ever,” while Vulture writer Abraham Riesman called the scene “the single hottest and most pornographic gay sex scene ever put on mainstream television.”

Among its other merits, “American Gods” has the hottest gay sex scene I’ve seen on TV since “Sense8,” maybe ever. It made my palms sweat. — Matt Brennan (@thefilmgoer) April 19, 2017



American Gods airs on Sunday nights on Starz. Episodes are available the following day on Amazon in the UK.

The episode in question will be available on May 15, in case you were wondering.

