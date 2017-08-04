With just a month to go until American Horror Story returns to screens for an unsettling seventh outing, we’ve got our first look at some of the creepy cast of characters viewers will be getting to know over the coming weeks.

Show bosses have unveiled official cast portraits of stars including Colton Haynes, Cheyenne Jackson and Billie Lourd along with the names of their characters; providing our first major clues about where ‘Cult’ might be heading.

Haynes will be taking on the role of Detective Samuels, while Jackson will play a character named Dr Rudy Vincent.

Former Scream Queens star and daughter of Carrie Fisher Billie Lourd stars as Winter Anderson, while Billy Eichner and Allison Pill will play Harrison Ward and Ivy Mayfair-Richards respectively

As well as telling us who each star will be playing, the series of chilling images also include a horrifying clown figure lurking somewhere in the background. Gulp.

Haynes, Jackson and the rest form past of a vast cast both old and new: As well as series veterans like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy and recently-announced returnee Emma Roberts, American Horror Story: Cult will feature appearances from series newcomers such as Lena Dunham and Chaz Bono.

While the full cast list lasts for days, plot details about the series are much thinner on the ground. What we do know is that the series will be connected to Freak Show’s murderous villain Twisty the Clown, as well as the recent US presidential election.

Series creator Ryan Murphy previously teased: “The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie, macabre way on election night. And there’s something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they’re watching it all go down.”

American Horror Story: Cult premieres on FX in the US on September 5 and on FOX on September 8 in the UK.

