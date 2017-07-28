With the premiere of American Horror Story: Cult less than six weeks away, the first official poster has finally been unveiled, and it’s giving us a delicious insight into the hive mentality of the horror anthology series’ mysterious seventh season.

Bearing the caption “Be of like mind”, the poster shows pale, make-up clad woman with the top of her skull removed, exposing a honeycomb filled with bees in place of her brain.

It’s also giving us serious Katy Perry Witness album cover vibes, but that could just be us.

Be of like mind. The official poster for #AHSCult is here. pic.twitter.com/oRGmYQXXia — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 27, 2017

Accompanying the poster reveal was a brand new teaser clip showing a terrifying clown brandishing a crowbar while the the words ‘Find us’ flash up onscreen.

Given that producers have already confirmed that season 4’s Twisty the Clown will in some way be connected to Cult, the clip is sure to have fans speculating as to how the murderous villain could be involved in the season.

Meanwhile, Series creator Ryan Murphy announced earlier this month that Lena Dunham would be appearing in an episode of Cult, joining previously announced AHS newcomers Colton Haynes, Billy Eichner, and former Screams Queens star and daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, star Billie Lourd.

AHS veterans Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Cheyenne Jackson have been confirmed to return, although Lady Gaga – who appeared in both 2015’s Hotel and last year’s Roanoke – will not be returning for a third outing owing to her role in Bradley Cooper’s remake of 1937 romantic musical classic A Star Is Born.

Murphy, who has also brought us Glee, American Crime Story and Feud, has been teasing bits and pieces about the upcoming season on his Instagram account, including a brand new, elephant-inspired monster.

Consider us hooked.

American Horror Story: Cult premieres Tuesday, September 5 on FX in the US.

More stories:

Gay romantic drama Call Me By Your Name gets first official poster

The Queen’s former page boy gets heads turning with cheeky Instagram snap