American Horror Story has attracted some of the biggest names in Hollywood as part of its cast. The anthology series has welcomed legends like Lady Gaga, Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, Patti LuPone, and Kathy Bates in its six seasons on the air. However, the show’s latest casting announcement may be the most shocking yet.

Lena Dunham, creator and star of the recently-concluded HBO comedy series Girls, will appear in the show’s upcoming seventh season. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Lena will feature in one episode of the season, which is rumoured to focus on the 2016 presidential election.

American Horror Story’s creator Ryan Murphy confirmed the news on Twitter, writing that he was “thrilled” to welcome Lena to the show’s ever-expanding family.

Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r! — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017

Dunham joins previously announced AHS newcomers Colton Haynes, Billy Eichner, and former Screams Queens star and daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, star Billie Lourd.

American Horror Story veterans Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Cheyenne Jackson have been confirmed to return, though Lady Gaga – who appeared in both 2015’s Hotel and last year’s Roanoke – will not be returning for a third outing with the series owing to her musical commitments.

Murphy, who has also brought us Glee, American Crime Story, and Feud, has been teasing bits and pieces about the upcoming season on his Instagram account, including the return of Freak Show’s Twisty the Clown and a brand new, elephant-inspired monster.

American Horror Story Season 7 tease. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 5, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

He previously revealed that the title for the upcoming season will be revealed today (July 20). “Official American Horror Story Season 7 title will be revealed Thursday July 20. And suddenly… it will all make sense.”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this year, Murphy said “The season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

Stay tuned to find out what we can expect from the craziest show on TV.

