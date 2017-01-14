We’ve got some great news for you American Horror Story fans as the horror anthology show has just been renewed for another two seasons.

According to EW, the show has now been picked up through to 2019 with its eighth and ninth seasons.

Like Murphy did with season six’s Roanoke, the topic of season seven will not be revealed before airing later this year.

“It actually will be shrouded in super secrecy,” FX CEO John Landgraf said at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Thursday (January 12).

“Ryan has yet another really innovative idea for how to do something fresh and different with the franchise that audiences haven’t seen before, and there’s a marketing promotional hook around that.”

Landgraf states that the plan for season seven is clear, but the others? Not so much.

“We know explicitly what next season is about, which is seven, but we don’t know what the eighth and ninth seasons are about.” Landgraf said.

He adds, “We’re extending it out of trust and goodwill but also, Ryan made a commitment that he would continue to run that show and that he would be involved as he has been in the past with designing and building the show from the ground up.”

Despite not knowing what the next two seasons could entail, Landgraf remains “excited” and “confident” that they’ll be just as good as previous seasons.

With season seven set to air later this year, fans have already been speculating that it could be water-themed after a cryptic Instagram snap.

The monsters are all gone. #AHSRoanoke A video posted by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Nov 16, 2016 at 8:29pm PST

Cast members confirmed so far include Sarah Paulson and Even Peters with Kathy Bates, Denis O’Hare, Lily Rabe and Angela Bassett expected to feature.

Watch this space for more details on American Horror Story’s seventh season.

More stories:

First look at Russell Tovey and Andrew Garfield in ‘Angels in America’

George Michael discusses open relationships in frank 2004 Attitude interview