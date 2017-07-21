Over the past six seasons, American Horror Story has taken us across time to explore some of the most horrific events in America’s history. We’ve visited freak shows, haunted hotels, and been part of a coven of witches.

So far, the upcoming seventh season of the show has been shrouded in secrecy. Creator Ryan Murphy has dropped a couple of hints, the most interesting of which is that the season will make reference to the 2016 US presidential election. He also shared the news that Twisty the clown, the antagonist from Freak Show, will reappear in some capacity.

So what is the season going to be about?

Get ready for American Horror Story: Cult.

The title was announced during a panel discussion at San Diego Comic Con on Thursday (July 20), along with the news that the show will return on September 5, Variety reports..

FX also unveiled the first teaser video from the season, featuring a cluster of terrifying clowns intercut with shots of buzzing bees.



Earlier this week, Murphy announced that Lena Dunham would be appearing in an episode of the upcoming season. Dunham joins previously announced AHS newcomers Colton Haynes, Billy Eichner, and former Screams Queens star and daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, star Billie Lourd.

American Horror Story veterans Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Cheyenne Jackson have been confirmed to return, although Lady Gaga – who appeared in both 2015’s Hotel and last year’s Roanoke – will not be returning for a third outing owing to her musical commitments.

Murphy, who has also brought us Glee, American Crime Story and Feud, has been teasing bits and pieces about the upcoming season on his Instagram account, including a brand new, elephant-inspired monster.

