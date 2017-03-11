American Idol runner-up, La’Porsha Renae has said she “chose” to be gay for two years before “choosing” to be straight again.

The 23-year0old who finished as a runner-up behind Trent Harmon last year angered fans by saying she doesn’t agree with LGBT “lifestyles”.

Renae then added that she has lots of gay friends, but said: “I wasn’t brought up that way. It wasn’t how I was raised.”

A year later and Renae has found herself in hot water again after tweeting that she “chose” to be gay.

According to Gay Star News, she wrote: “I chose to be heterosexual after being homosexual for two years. I chose a belief system that felt TRUE to my spirit.”

@JessicaLandd15 I chose to be heterosexual after being homosexual for 2 years. I chose a belief system that felt TRUE to my spirit. #TRUTH — La’Porsha~Renae (@laporsharenae) March 8, 2017

The tweets were once again met with backlash and she later tweeted: You’re wrong to think it’s not a choice for some… because it was for me.”

You’re wrong to think it’s not a choice for some….because it was for me. #Truth https://t.co/qHPqu4eJjN — La’Porsha~Renae (@laporsharenae) March 8, 2017

Following the tweets, fans accused her of being homophobic.

Renae responded by writing, “Now who’s judging? You haven’t walked in my shoes, so don’t try to diagnose me… it’s not your place to tell me what I was/wasn’t.”

She then said, “This convo is over. Point is that we should love and respect EVERYONE regardless of our different belief systems.”

@kays1023 This convo is over. Point is that we should love and respect EVERYONE regardless of our different belief systems. #THATSTHEPOINT.. — La’Porsha~Renae (@laporsharenae) March 8, 2017

After her tweets hit headlines Renae sent an email to the Huffington Post stating that, “Me choosing to be straight does not in any way reflect on my love for homosexuals.”

“I’ve been told I’m a bigot, a hypocrite, a gay basher, a homophobe. I’m none of those things. I LOVE EVERYONE. ANYONE is welcome to hang out with me and gave fun, or sit down with me and talk.”

She adds, “I don’t discriminate against anyone.”

