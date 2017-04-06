Daniel Jaems has got us hot and heavy over Andrea Denver for his latest Obsession Series.

The model, who has racked up over one million Instagram followers, slipped into some Charlie By Matthew Zink for the shoot and we cannot stop staring at the pictures.

We’re following every curve and contour of Mr Denver, and very little has been left to the imagination when it comes to what he is packing in his briefs – although we’re hardly complaining.

Check him out below:

You can see the full shoot on ftape.com

