Whether he’s snogging Ryan Reynolds or dragging up for an Arcade Fire music video, Andrew Garfield has proved time and time and again that he’s not a man who suffers from the scourge of fragile masculinity.

The former Spiderman star may have just outdone himself however, after making a surprise onstage appearance at the RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘Werq the World’ tour in London on Tuesday night (May 30).

Hosted by Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, the show features various contestants past and present including Kim Chi, Violet Chachki, Detox, Shea Coulee, and Sasha Velour – but Garfield gave all the girls a run for their money as he wowed the audience with life-giving lip sync to Whitney Houston’s take on Chaka Khan classic ‘I’m Every Woman’.

There were wigs, there were actual aerial backflips, and, perhaps most importantly, not a mask in sight (sorry Valentina).

Andrew Garfield in drag ✅

Lip syncing to Whitney ✅

Doing casual backflip ✅

😵😵😵pic.twitter.com/T6KhM1r0xN — AJ Brinnand 👀 (@AJBrinnand) May 31, 2017

SO ANDREW GARFIELD JUST CAME ON STAGE AND LIPSYNCED TO WHITNEY I AM NOT OKAY!!!!! #andrewgarfield #werqtheworld @vossevents 🌎✨ A post shared by Emily Meow ♡ (@emilymeowwww) on May 30, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

It was just the audience that was impressed: The never easy-to-please Visage took to Instagram after the show to give her critique, and it’s safe to say Garfield got a ‘shantay, you stay’ this time around.

Sharing a picture of herself with the 33-year-old actor and Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox, Visage wrote: “What a show, what a night! Thank you as always. YOU ARE MY HEART AND SOUL. Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend.”

“I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer.”

