Despite causing a bit of controversy earlier this year with comments that he was a gay man “just without the physical act”, Andrew Garfield remains a staunch ally of the LGBT community.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor, who was spotted snogging Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes back in January, recently starred as a gay man living with Aids in the London revival of Angels in America, and says he feels “privileged” to have taken on the role.

In an interview with Time Out London, Garfield said of the show: “It’s sadly very pertinent to the political climate. I feel very privileged to have done it. It’s deepened my longing to get the world to where we want it, in terms of how we treat each other.

“The fact that certain communities have to fight for equality to be treated as the divine creatures they are: that is outrageous.”

The 34-year-old, who published a heartfelt letter to the LGBT community in the wake of the Orlando Pulse nightclub massacre in June 2016, added that penning the message had been a “a pleasure and a privilege”.

“I felt I wanted to do something,” he said. “It was a small token from the heart. I was very grateful to be asked.”

Garfield will next be seen in David Mitchell’s American neo-noir crime thriller film Under the Silver Lake, which is slated for a 2018 release.

