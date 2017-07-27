We all have that one friend that knows us a little too well, right?

Now imagine if you and that friend were forced to answer a series of personal questions about the other on television in front of a live studio audience. What could possibly go wrong?

Well for Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, whose 20-year friendship began after they were set up on a blind date in the ’90s (it didn’t work out, FYI), there was plenty of awkwardness during one such segment on Andy’s US talk show Watch What Happens Live.

The pair, who had to answer questions about the other simultaneously, were asked by show guest Olivia Wilde what Anderson’s biggest turn-on is.

The CNN newsreader stifled a look of horror as he refused to answer the question, but unfortunately BFF Andy was on hand to blurt out the answer.

Find out exactly what gets Mr Cooper in the mood below…

