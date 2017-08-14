It seems like every classic TV show is being revived right now. First we had Heroes, then Will & Grace and Twin Peaks. Some have been more well received than others, leaving us wondering whether some shows should just stay gone.

That is not the case with Murder, She Wrote – the greatest series in the history of television, which should’ve never went off the air to begin with. The exploits of successful author and amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher delighted audiences the world over from 1984-1996, with four TV movies following from 1997 to 2003.

Luckily for us, Dame Angela Lansbury has revealed that she believes the show will return for one final murder mystery.

Speaking to The Sunday Post earlier this month, the 91-year-old screen legend said: “There have been some two-hour specials since we stopped in 1996. And I wouldn’t be surprised if we got together just one more time.”

She also said that she was “amazed” at the success of Murder, She Wrote, which was one of the top 10 shows on US TV for the majority of its run. “I never believed it would run for 12 years,” she said.

Dame Angela became incredibly attached to Jessica Fletcher, along with millions of fans. “I was in genuine tears doing my last scene,” she said. So were we, girl …

“Jessica Fletcher had become so much a part of my life, it was difficult to come to terms with it being all over.”

