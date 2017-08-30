Right-wing commentator Ann Coulter has claimed Hurricane Harvey could have been caused by gays.

Texas has been plunged into chaos this week following the natural disaster, which has left hundreds of thousands displaced from their homes and left at least 14 people dead.

In a time when America should be pulling together and uniting as one, vultures like Ann Coulter have taken to social media in a bid to use the deadly storm as a way to further their own bigoted agenda.

After reading a Politico Magazine article titled, “Harvey Is What Climate Change Looks Like,” the infamously outspoken Republican, who claims that global warming is just a liberal myth, decided to cause controversy online.

Coulter tweeted: “I don’t believe Hurricane Harvey is God’s punishment for Houston electing a lesbian mayor. But that is more credible than climate change.”

I don’t believe Hurricane Harvey is God’s punishment for Houston electing a lesbian mayor. But that is more credible than “climate change.” https://t.co/K7d7mopY5Q — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 29, 2017

Erm, okay Ann.

The right-wing commentator’s remarks were about Annise Parker, who served as Houston’s first openly gay Mayor until she stepped down last year.

It’s not the first time Coulter has made negative remarks about the LGBT+ community.

She once claimed that “homosexual behaviour” should be “discouraged,” and also believes same-sex marriage “is not a civil right”.

