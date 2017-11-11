Meryl Streep met Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour on camera in an interview for a special edition of Vogue, in which the award-winning actress is the cover star.

The video begins by paying homage to The Devil Wears Prada as Streep tears off her coat to hand to an assistant before meeting Wintour.

Things took a turn early on in the interview when Wintour asked Streep about the women she’s played on screen and the actress couldn’t resist addressing her role as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, which is widely believed to be based on Anna Wintour.

She asked: “Obviously you’ve played a lot of extraordinary women. What was the most challenging woman you’ve ever played?”

Touching on her role in the iconic film, Streep gestured towards Wintour and said: “Oh! I should say…”

But Wintour quickly stops her, joking: “No. No. We’re not going there, Meryl!”

The two women then went on to discuss Meryl’s role in Stephen Spielberg’s new film The Post in which Streep plays the late Katharine Graham, one of Wintour’s close friends and former Washington Post publisher.

Wintour describes her late friend as “one of the most intimidating women I’ve ever met” before stating how “terrified” she was of Graham.

Later on in the interview, the pair discuss Harvey Weinstein, the ongoing allegations of sexual assault in Hollywood, motherhood and the possibility of a female president in their lifetime.

The Post, which also stars Tom Hanks and Sarah Paulson, is set for a January 2018 release.

You can watch the full interview below:

