Here at Attitude HQ, we love a spunky pop girl. And when it comes to spunky pop girls, 2017 has undoubtedly been the tear of Anne Marie.

The 26-year-old Essex girl has been slowly making a name for herself since the release of debut EP Karate back in 2015, but have notched up a series of inescapable chart-stompers in the form of ‘Alarm’, Ciao Adios’, and Clean Bandit collab ‘Rockabye’ over the last year, she’s quickly becoming a household name.

We caught up with the 26-year-old superstar in the making as she releases another slinky slice of soul in the form of new single ‘Heavy’ to find out more…

Your music career has quickly been taking off, how much has that changed your life? Do people recognise you in the streets?

It’s changed my life in the sense that more people can hear and know my music, which is amazing, but I haven’t changed as a parson. Sometimes I get recognized in the street but I love meeting fans, so it’s always fun.

You were recently awarded ‘Best Newcomer’ by the Nordoff Robbins Silver Clef Awards, how does that feel for you?

It felt amazing to win that award. The charity does incredible work and the room was filled with such prestigious artists that I look up to such as Blondie, Phil Collins and Nile Rogers. It was an emotional day.

Which of the songs you’ve featured on are you most proud of?

I’m proud of all of them; I only ever feature on songs that I truly love and believe in. Rudimental are my favorite people and the Number One with Clean Bandit [‘Rockabye’] was such an achievement.

You appeared in the West End’s Les Miserables when you were six, and Whistle Down the Wind when you were 12, would you ever consider going back to acting? What made you want to leave acting and pursue music?

I loved doing musical theatre when I was younger but as I got older, I realised I wanted to write my own music and take more of a pop route.

You’re currently working on your debut album, set for a Spring 2018 release, could you tell us a little about that? How far are you with it? Do you have a title yet?

I have been writing for six years now. Its difficult to choose only 12 songs because each song is so personal to me but it’s finally done and I can’t wait to unveil it next year. It’s going to be a special moment.

Are there any current pop stars or singers who influence you and your upcoming album? Which legendary artists have influenced your sound most?

I have a lot of influences – Eminem to Rudimental to Prince to Alanis Morissette to SZA. They all inspire me.

You’ve toured with both Rudimental and Ed Sheeran, will your time working with them influence your upcoming tour next year?

I learnt so much from touring with Rudimental. They taught me how to work the stage and sing at the same time. They also taught me how to connect with the audience, which is really important for me. Ed’s audiences were the biggest I’ve ever performed to as a solo artist, so that was quite scary but his fans were really kind and welcoming so I felt really comfortable and loved every minute.

What was it like to work alongside Nick Jonas for ‘Remember I Told You’?

Really cool! He’s very down to earth, kind and funny!

You’ve been practicing Shokotan since you were nine‐years‐old and you’re a 3x world karate champion, will you be incorporating any of that into your future performances?

Maybe, you’ll have to wait and see! One of the first songs I put out was called Karate and the video for that very much channelled it.

You’ve collaborated with a number of artists including Rudimental, Nick Jonas, and Mike Posner, but who do you hope to work with in the future?

I’d love to collaborate with Logic because I really believe in his message and what he wants to say to the world.

Anne Marie’s new single ‘Heavy’ is out now. Tickets for her UK and European tour are on sale here.

More stories:

Male sports stars strip naked for Dieux du Stade 2018 calendar

This gay couple have been together since before homosexuality was decriminalised