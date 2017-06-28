Ansel Elgort is earning rave reviews for his performance in Baby Driver (in UK cinemas now), but we are far more interested in the shoot he has done for Gentleman’s Journal.

The 23-year-old is clad in a tuxedo for the shoot, which sees him photographed in a swimming pool with the New York City skyline in the background.

Ansel can’t resist jumping into the pool while clad in the expensive tailoring. Apparently, he forgot to bring a spare pair of pants so he went home from the shoot commando …

Take a look at the sizzling pictures from Ansel’s shoot below:

Introducing our Jul/Aug issue, featuring Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort and two titans of British design: Sir James Dyson and Sir Paul Smith. pic.twitter.com/3VinEaJ5GT — Gentleman’s Journal (@thegentsjournal) June 28, 2017

Oh that’s what they meant by a split cover @AnselElgort pic.twitter.com/EDCcZV13UH — Barns (@BarnsFurr) June 28, 2017

Click here to read the full interview.