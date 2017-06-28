Ansel Elgort is earning rave reviews for his performance in Baby Driver (in UK cinemas now), but we are far more interested in the shoot he has done for Gentleman’s Journal.
The 23-year-old is clad in a tuxedo for the shoot, which sees him photographed in a swimming pool with the New York City skyline in the background.
Ansel can’t resist jumping into the pool while clad in the expensive tailoring. Apparently, he forgot to bring a spare pair of pants so he went home from the shoot commando …
Take a look at the sizzling pictures from Ansel’s shoot below:
Go behind the scenes of our Ansel Elgort cover shoot https://t.co/q1h7jLY00P #babydrivermovie #anselelgort pic.twitter.com/mSaOYlUfdo
— Gentleman’s Journal (@thegentsjournal) June 28, 2017
@anselelgort covers the new issue of @thegentsjournal. Out now! pic.twitter.com/bvyR9tuND3
— Jonathan Wells (@jonathanjwells) June 28, 2017
Introducing our Jul/Aug issue, featuring Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort and two titans of British design: Sir James Dyson and Sir Paul Smith. pic.twitter.com/3VinEaJ5GT
— Gentleman’s Journal (@thegentsjournal) June 28, 2017
Oh that’s what they meant by a split cover @AnselElgort pic.twitter.com/EDCcZV13UH
— Barns (@BarnsFurr) June 28, 2017
.@AnselElgort talks fame, fans and @BabyDriverMovie https://t.co/lMLar54qx7 #babydriver #anselelgort #babydriver #ansel pic.twitter.com/K8dMbg5JVJ
— Gentleman’s Journal (@thegentsjournal) June 28, 2017
Enjoy the teaser for the issue of @thegentsjournal with cover star @AnselElgort #BabyDriverMovie #BabyDriver pic.twitter.com/bh7ivBA35b
— Henry Tobias Jones (@henrytojones) June 26, 2017
Click here to read the full interview.