Anti-gay activists in Hong Kong have suggested that the introduction of equal marriage in the region will mean an increase in abortions, as well as ushering in a culture of incest and human trafficking.

The claims, most of which had no accompanying evidence, were made during a panel discussion about same-sex marriage and protections for gay Hongkongers. The discussion, which was attended by around 20 people, was organised by the DAB, a socially conservative, pro-Beijing political party in Hong Kong.

During the discussion, one attendant expressed their worry that having children would become ‘commercialised’ by introducing same-sex marriage. They argued that surrogate mothers for gay people would be trafficked into the country, and would be forced to undergo abortions if they became pregnant with more than one child.

These sentiments were echoed by Jayson Tam, the division head of Evangelical Free Church of the Yan Fook Church, who described the LGBT+ rights movement as a “problem”, and argued that sex is not a right. “The global trend of gay rights development is towards adoption and the surrogacy industry, which will lead to human trafficking. We must speak for the voiceless.

“Marriage, family and children are a gift from God. What [you] said is true: we need to think about our future generations and how to protect those without a voice.”

Tam suggested that society should work on improving opposite sex marriage rather than giving marriage rights to all couples: “We are just not doing good enough, but does it mean we should change the entire system? Shouldn’t we instead give more resources to strengthen [marriage]? I am a father, I also want more resources for being a good father.”

Josiah Chok Kin-ming, a barrister, was also critical of LGBT+ rights, citing the“overall objective” of the movement is about sexual liberation.

“The effect [of same-sex marriage] on adoption and human trafficking is indisputable,” Kin-ming said. “Another incontestable fact is that of around 20 countries that have legalised same-sex marriage, around a dozen have introduced the idea of decriminlisaing incest.” He provided no proof for these claims.

Ray Chan, the first openly gay legislator in Hong Kong, dismissed the claims made at the meeting. “They have absolutely nothing to do with gay marriage or homosexuality,” he said.

“Sometimes people make the slippery slope fallacy, in that they exaggerate its effect with unlimited consequences.”

