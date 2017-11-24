Anti-LGBT+ hate group MassResistance opened their conference with a rainbow flag dance last week, and it’s everything you expect and more.

Last week, the organisation held their Teens4Truth conference in Dallas, Texas, in order to confront teenagers and parents with the “truth” about LGBT people.

And to kick off the event, Reverend Robert Oscar Lopez invited Florida minister Derek Paul on stage to perform an interpretive dance with a pair of rainbow flags.

While the flags were not the traditional Pride flags, they still feature the same colours. Unbelievably enough, Paul’s performance was met with a round of applause.

YouTube channel Media Matters shared a video of the performance, causing it to go viral and rack up an impressive amount of views.

The organisation was classified as an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Centre and the group’s leader, Brian Camenker, previously compared homosexuality to bestiality. He also claimed that no gay people were killed during the Holocaust and that the LGBT community is “pushing perversion” onto children.

You can watch the captivating performance below:

More stories:

Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez strips off and talks fitness with Attitude

Football’s first openly gay referee says game is stuck in the ‘dark ages’ when it comes to homophobia