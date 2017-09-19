Anti-gay marriage protesters in Australia are set to hold a demonstration in the heart of Sydney’s biggest gay district this weekend.

Members of the far-right Party for Freedom, usually campaigns against Muslim immigration, will hold a ‘Straight Lives Matter’ protest on Saturday in Darlinghurst, just metres from the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Holocaust Memorial.

Saturday’s event – named as play on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement – will be held in favour of “white heteronormativity” as Australians begin to cast their votes on a legally non-binding vote on the issue of marriage equality.

Defending the decision to hold the demonstration in an area of significant meaning for LGBT people, Party for Freedom chairman Nick Folkes told news.com.au: “We want to make a strong point — I don’t feel were provoking anyone, we can hold a rally anywhere.”

He reportedly added that ‘Vote Yes’ campaigners were free to hold demonstrations in ‘straight areas’.

The planned march comes just days after skywriting encouraging Australians to vote against marriage equality appeared over Sydney.

“In most cases it’s a lifestyle people choose. My neighbour has kids and he was straight but went gay,” Mr Folkes continued.

“All these 76 genders. I say there’s three genders: male, female and r*tards. The rest is lunacy The world’s being turned upside down.”

New South Wales Police confirmed they would be in attendance at the demonstration on Saturday alongside specially-trained gay and lesbian liaison officers.

“We respect the public’s right to protest [but] anyone who breaks the law or engages in anti-social behaviour will be dealt with accordingly,” the force said in a statement.

The result of Australia’s poll on equal marriage, which will see registered voters aged 18 and over answer the question ‘Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?’, is set to be announced on November 15.

