An anti-gay protester was arrested at the Pulse memorial last night (June 12).

Yesterday marked the one year anniversary of the brutal attack that left 49 innocent people dead at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

Thousands gathered to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the incident that sent shock-waves around the world, but not everyone in attendance was there for the right reason.

An unnamed man was arrested while demonstrating at the memorial and holding up signs that included phrases like: “Warning: All homos will burn like faggots in hell”

Crowd chants “love conquer hate” by protester in front of Pulse Orlando #WFTV pic.twitter.com/KHnh2vndkJ — Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) June 12, 2017

While police didn’t specify why the man was detained, NewNowNext reported that the incident took place after a remembrance ceremony for victims and first responders.

“We are not here to relive the horror of that day,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Meanwhile, on the anniversary of the shooting, Democrats in Florida revealed that every single attempt to tighten gun control laws has been blocked.

“These types of weapons are the gold standard of mass murders,” said State Representative Carlos Guillermo-Smith, who sponsored an assault weapons ban last year that failed to make it into law due to Republican interests.

To make matters worse, it’s apparently become so bad that zero gun control bills have even managed to be heard in either chamber in Tallahassee, despite impassioned cries from State Senator Linda Stewart.