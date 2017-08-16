Homophobic preacher Pat Robertson has been hospitalised.

The anti-gay pastor, 84, who founded the homophobic Christian Broadcasting Network, was rushed to hospital over the weekend after falling while riding horseback.

“Horseback riding is one of Robertson’s greatest passions and at the age of 87 still enjoys riding on a regular basis,” said CBN.

According to reports, the homophobic TV host, who once claimed that gays will “die out” because they can’t reproduce, is expected to make a full recovery.

Robertson presents The 700 Club on the Christian Broadcasting Network, which he uses as a platform to talk about his anti-gay agenda wherever and whenever possible. You know what they say, doth protest too much etc….

He said previously: “You know, those who are homosexual will die out because they don’t reproduce. You know, you have to have heterosexual sex to reproduce. Same thing with that church, it’s doomed, it’s going to die out because it’s the most nonsensical thing I’ve heard in a long time.”

Back in the 1970’s, Robertson predicted that the world was going to end in 1982. Sadly, considering the state of the world in 2017, he was wrong.

And earlier this year, he went on a rant about being dominated by gay people. Not in that way – get your minds out the gutter.

“When you get down to it, Christians are still the majority in this country, but we have given the ground to a small minority… you figure, lesbians, one percent of the population; homosexuals, two percent of the population. That’s all. That’s statistically all.

“But they have dominated, dominated the media! They’ve dominated the cultural shift and they have infiltrated the major universities. It’s just unbelievable what’s being done. A tiny, tiny minority makes a huge difference. The majority… it’s time it wakes up.”