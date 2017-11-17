An Ohio lawmaker has resigned after reportedly being caught having sex with another man in his office.

State Representative and married Republican Wes Goodman is known for his anti-LGBT stance, but was confronted with evidence of the encounter, which reportedly happened weeks ago.

In a statement to the Dispatch earlier this week, House Speaker Cliff Rosenberg said: “I was alerted to details yesterday afternoon regarding his involvement in inappropriate behaviour related to his state office.”

“I met with him later in the day where he acknowledged and confirmed the allegations. It became clear that his resignation was the most appropriate course of action for him, his family, the constituents of the 87th House District and this institution.”

Goodman’s Facebook and campaign website have been taken offline while his Twitter and Instagram have been made private. Meanwhile, several GOP insiders have claimed a video of the encounter was filmed.

The Dispatch claims that rumours of Goodman’s “inappropriate behaviour” had been circulating for years in Washington and Ohio.

Soon after resigning, Goodman issued a statement: “We all bring our own struggles and our own trials into public life.”

“That has been true for me, and I sincerely regret that my actions and choices have kept me from serving my constituents and our state in a way that reflects the best ideals of public service.”

“For those whom I have let down, I’m sorry. As I move onto the next chapter of my life, I sincerely ask for privacy for myself, my family and my friends.”

