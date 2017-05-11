Donald Trump reportedly has no idea about the anti-gay purge being carried out in Chechnya.

It’s been over a month since the first shocking reports of gay men being tortured and murdered in the country first outraged the world, but it looks like the events have fallen on deaf ears in the White House.

According to White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump may not have even been informed about the situation.

During a conference this week, after reading a briefing, a reporter asked why there was no mention of the events during Trump’s recent meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov .

“Ah, look, I mean a lot of times there are parts of the conversation that aren’t specifically included in a readout… but I’m not aware, I have not had that conversation,” she replied.

“So I do not know, I was not part of that meeting. I cannot speak to every detail and I would have to refer you to the readout on the specifics of what I know was discussed.”

Asked if Trump had been brief at all on Chechnya, she added, “That is something I would have to get back to you on. I am not 100% sure.”

It comes after Prime Minister Theresa May wrote a letter addressed to MEP Seb Dance in which she condemned the “abhorrent” treatment of gay men by the Chechen regime.

“This is a deeply troubling issue and I appreciate you sharing your concerns with me,” wrote the Prime Minister.

May confirmed that officials from the UK’s Embassy in Moscow “have raised our concerns at a senior level with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and are exploring opportunities for a joint démarche with our international partners in country.

“Urgent action is also being taken to explore how best to provide support to the LGBT+ people in the region.”