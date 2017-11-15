Competition on The Apprentice is really heating up this year, but we’ve got our eye on one contestant in particular.

The BBC series, which pits a group of business-minded men and women against each other for a £250,000 investment with Alan Sugar, has already served up some classic moments and we’re only three episodes in.

Andrew Brady’s been coasting along for the last few episodes, but the savvy businessman wasn’t always just desperate to be Alan Sugar’s next partner. In fact, it turns out he used to dabble in a bit of modelling in the past….

Producers clear knows this, as they’ve featured him in his pants in just about every episode – not that we’re complaining about it.

Andrew isn’t the only hottie on this year’s series.

Fellow contestant James recently shocked viewers with his, ahem, numerous talents when he ran down the stairs in his pants to answer a call in the Apprentice house.