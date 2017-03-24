We’ve all asked if we’re good in bed, but we never know if we’re getting an honest response. Well, now you can thanks to the launch of the world’s first ‘smart condom’.

i.Con is a waterproof ring that fits around the base of your penis, over a normal condom. Much like a Fitbit, it tracks things like speed and how many calories you’re burning.

It can record the duration of your bedroom sessions, the number of thrusts and even which positions you used.

But even more bizarrely, you can then import your stats into the computer via a USB and share them with your friends.

So instead of wondering whether you’ll see that guy again, you can hop out of bed and check whether they’ll come back for round two without even having to ask.

It’s 2017 people, this is the future.

While it’s not yet available for purchase, you can pre-order the product now ahead of release.

