The final trailer for Disney’s live-action re-make of Beauty and the Beast has has been released – and it might just be the most magical yet.

The new clip gives us a snippet of the highly anticipated Ariana Grande and John Legend covering the classic duet ‘Beauty and the Beast’, originally sung by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for the 1991 animated original.

The final trailer features some brand new snippets of Belle (Emma Watson), the devilish Gaston (Luke Evans) talking to himself in the mirror, and old bickering favourites Lumière (Ewan McGregor) and Cogsworth (Ian McKellen) – oh, and that iconic ballroom dance scene.

There’s even a little clip of Chip (Nathan Mack) blowing tea bubbles.

The trailer has got us all kinds of excited for the film, which is set hit cinemas in the US and UK on 17 March 2017. Check it out below:

