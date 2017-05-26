Ariana Grande has broken her silence following the attack in Manchester.

22 people were tragically killed when a suicide bomber detonated a device shortly after the star’s concert came to an end on Monday night.

After flying back home to be with her family following the tragic event, Ariana has taken to social media talk about the heartbreak she’s been feeling since what happened, and reveal that she intends to pay tribute to the victims who lost their lives.

In a touching statement, the singer announced that she intends to return to Manchester to perform a benefit concert to raise money for the families of those who lost their loved ones.

Shortly after the attack, Ariana took to Twitter to reveal that she felt “broken” about what had happened. She wrote: “Broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Ariana’s postponed six dates on her tour following the attack, including two London dates. Her now-updated website says that the star will resume touring on June 7th in Paris.

Earlier today, Piers Morgan slammed the singer for flying home to be with her family following the attack.

Commenting on the Queen’s efforts to visit those suffering in hospital yesterday (May 25), Piers wrote on Twitter: “Might have been nice if Ariana Grande had stayed to do the same. She should have stayed to visit her injured fans.”

“If the Queen can visit the victims in hospital, so can the star they paid to see,” he added, before insisting that he would have stayed were in her shoes.