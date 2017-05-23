Ariana Grande says she is “broken” following the death of 22 people in a suicide bombing at her concert at Manchester Arena last night (May 23).

The 23-year-old US pop star, who was not hurt in the attack, said she didn’t “have words” to express her horror at news of casualties, which included children.

“Grande wrote on Twitter: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

The singer’s Dangerous Woman Tour have been suspended until further notice in the wake of the tragedy.

Grande was joined by other stars in paying tribute to the victims of the suspected terror attack, which police say was carried out by a man who also died in the blast.

As well the the 22 killed, a further 59 people were injured in the attack, with victims being treated at hospitals across the city.

Many people remain missing, with families reporting that they are unable to get in touch with their loved ones. An emergency helpline has been set up at 0161 856 9400.

Pop star Kylie Minogue tweeted: “Absolutely heartbroken for #Manchester. Devastating news. My love, thoughts & prayers go out to all.”

Her thoughts were echoed by British singer Sam Smith, who wrote: “Just woken up and seen the news. My heart and soul is broken for every single victim, and their families and friends. So painfully sad x”

Legendary entertainer Cher added that she was sneding prayers to the people of Manchester, tweeting: “MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND”

The fatal blast occurred at around 10:30pm. A concert-goer told the BBC that panic ensued as people tried to run out the arena: “She finished her last song .. and we heard like a really basey bang, and all I can remember is just everyone … was just running out… people were covered in blood, some people were having a fight, it was quite scary.”

All general election campaigning has been suspended following the attack and flags across the country have been lowered to half mast.

Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement: “We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack. All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”

Earlier this morning, Manchester’s Mayor Andy Burnham said: “We are grieving today, but we are strong. I want to thank the hundreds of police, fire and ambulance staff who worked through the night.

“I want to thank the people of Manchester: even in the minutes after the attack they opened their doors to strangers and drove them away from the attack.

“It will be that spirit of Manchester that will prevail and hold us together.”

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) have confirmed that there is no shortage at the moment, so no blood drives are planned.

Mike Stredder, director of blood donation at NHSBT, said: “We do have all the blood required for hospital patients at the present time; however, we are always keen to encourage new donors to register and existing donors to book an appointment which can be done at Blood.co.uk or call 0300 123 23 23 to find your nearest session.”

