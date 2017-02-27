Ariana Grande has unveiled the bonkers and brilliant video for her brand new single ‘Everyday’.

The video for the track, which is the fourth to be lifted from the 23-year-old’s third studio album Dangerous Woman and features US rapper Future, takes the song’s sexual themes and sends them into overdrive as four different couples fail to fight the urge in public.

Featuring couples getting bust everwhere from the office to a car bonnet, the visual also sees LGBT-advocate Grande include a lesbian couple can’t keep their hands off each in a laundrette.

While other bystanders watch in horror at the behaviour taking place before them Ariana becomes sexual liberation’s biggest cheerleader throughout the thee-minute clip, directed by Chris Maars Piliero.

Our favourite pair, it must be said, are the the older couple riding the bus, who put the public indecency into public transport…

Basically, it’s great, and Ari has helped prove once again that love has no limits.

Watch the video for ‘Everyday’ ft. Future below:

