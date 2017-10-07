Ariana Grande has opened up about the aftermath of the horrific bombing at Manchester Arena following one of her shows, calling it one of the most “traumatic” experiences of her life.

May’s deadly terror attack left 22 dead and over 250 injured after a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device in the building’s foyer just moments after Grande had finished her set.

After temporarily suspending her ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’, 24-year-old Grande returned to Manchester just days later to spend time with injured fans in hospital, before holding a fundraising concert two weeks after the attack which raised over £18 million for victims’ families.

The ‘One Last Time’ singer later took the decision to finish the rest of the tour, and in a new interview reveals that calling it off completely following the atrocity was “not an option”.

She told Coveteur: “Calling it off and going home was not an option. The message of the show was too important.

“For the crew and everyone involved, it’s become more than just a show for us. We are really grateful to be here and really grateful for this show.”

Discussing the attack and its aftermath, Grande said: “I don’t think I’ve been through anything as traumatic as [what] we’ve been through,” adding that touring could be “a lot” for her.

The former Nickelodeon star, who also re-released her 2015 single ‘One Last Time’ in following the attack to help raise money for the victims, added that her fans had carried her through the tour, which wrapped up in Hong Kong last month.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do that without their love, and motivation, or inspiration,” she said.

